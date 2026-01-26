PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Nakajima's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-78+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fortieth with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.378-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.522-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.355-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-1.050-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-1.261-0.973

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.522 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with an 80.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -1.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.60, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

