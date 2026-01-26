Keita Nakajima betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Nakajima looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Nakajima's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-78
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fortieth with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.378
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.522
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.355
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-1.050
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-1.261
|-0.973
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.522 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 16th with an 80.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -1.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.60, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
