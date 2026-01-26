Zach Bauchou betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.401 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.