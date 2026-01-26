Zach Bauchou betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bauchou has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.089
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.401
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.437
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.134
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.258
|-1.563
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.401 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
