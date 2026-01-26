PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even-par.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.670-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.5750.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.373-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0180.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.8530.140

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.575 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier delivers a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

