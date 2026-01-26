PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.4870.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-2.385-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-1.894-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-3.326-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-8.092-1.396

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.487 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -2.385 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -3.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 8.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW