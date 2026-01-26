Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.487
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-2.385
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-1.894
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-3.326
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-8.092
|-1.396
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.487 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -2.385 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -3.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.