3H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Li at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Li's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged 0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.8510.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green231.066-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0810.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.558-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total321.4400.030

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 1.066 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Li has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points (22nd) this season, while posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.440 that ranked 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

