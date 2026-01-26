Haotong Li betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.851
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|1.066
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.081
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.558
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|1.440
|0.030
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 1.066 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Li has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points (22nd) this season, while posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.440 that ranked 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
