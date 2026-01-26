Haotong Li betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 1.066 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li delivered a -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.