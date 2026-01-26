PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during The Skins Game at Panther National on November 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during The Skins Game at Panther National on November 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for ninth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-68-72-70-9
    2023T1372-71-69-72-4
    2022T3468-72-69-72-7
    2021T270-72-68-69-9

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at nine-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has one victory and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.101

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schauffele sported a 0.584 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW