Xander Schauffele betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during The Skins Game at Panther National on November 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for ninth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Schauffele's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|2023
|T13
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|2022
|T34
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|2021
|T2
|70-72-68-69
|-9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of nine-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at nine-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has one victory and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.101
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schauffele sported a 0.584 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
