1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for 11th at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his results at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Horschel's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+1
    2022T1163-73-69-71-12
    2021MC76-69+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.841-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.3870.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.2030.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.1740.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.425-0.357

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.841 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Horschel earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

