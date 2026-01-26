Billy Horschel betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for 11th at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his results at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Horschel's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2022
|T11
|63-73-69-71
|-12
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.841
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.387
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.203
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.174
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.425
|-0.357
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.841 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Horschel earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.