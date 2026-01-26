PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Villegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Villegas's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-76+5
    2023MC75-77+8
    2022T6770-69-73-76E
    2021WD80-

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 67th at even par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipWD79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipWD73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.512-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green241.051-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.7510.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0860.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92.400-0.269

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 1.051 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Brooks Koepka betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW