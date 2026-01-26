Camilo Villegas betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Villegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Villegas's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|2022
|T67
|70-69-73-76
|E
|2021
|WD
|80
|-
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 67th at even par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|WD
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|WD
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.512
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|1.051
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.751
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.086
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|2.400
|-0.269
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 1.051 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
