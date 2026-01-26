Dylan Wu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Wu's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2024
|T50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 50th at 2-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|6-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.002
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.126
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.597
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.381
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.091
|-0.097
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Wu has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.