Wyndham Clark betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) for the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off Jan. 29-Feb. 1. Clark's most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023 saw him finish tied for 37th at 1-over.
Clark's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T37
|68-74-76-71
|+1
|2022
|T56
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|2021
|T32
|67-73-73-72
|-3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.2
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.5
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.5
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.75
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.505
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.320
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.786
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|1.189
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.791
|-0.256
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.505 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivers a 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
- Clark's 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 19th on TOUR this season, and he currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
