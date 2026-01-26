PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) for the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off Jan. 29-Feb. 1. Clark's most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023 saw him finish tied for 37th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Clark's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3768-74-76-71+1
    2022T5669-72-72-71-4
    2021T3267-73-73-72-3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.2
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.5
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.5
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.75
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.505-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.320-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.7860.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141.1890.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.791-0.256

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.505 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivers a 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
    • Clark's 1.791 Strokes Gained: Total average ranks 19th on TOUR this season, and he currently sits 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

