Wyndham Clark betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Clark posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.505 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark delivers a 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.