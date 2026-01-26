William Mouw betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
William Mouw of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
William Mouw finished tied for 66th at plus-8 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Mouw's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of plus-8.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.85
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He won the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.492
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.322
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-1.025
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.150
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-1.346
|-0.354
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw has sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
