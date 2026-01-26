William Mouw betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He won the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.