4H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    William Mouw finished tied for 66th at plus-8 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Mouw's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6673-72-75-76+8

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of plus-8.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.85
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He won the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.492-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.3220.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-1.025-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.150-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-1.346-0.354

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw has sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

