Vince Whaley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Whaley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2022
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|2021
|MC
|72-81
|+9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.580
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.832
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.259
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.170
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.983
|0.278
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.580 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.832 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (73rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
