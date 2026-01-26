PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3273-71-70-75+1
    2024MC73-69-2
    2022MC77-66-1
    2021MC72-81+9

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.580-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.832-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.2590.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1700.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.9830.278

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.580 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.832 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (73rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

