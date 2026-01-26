Eric Cole betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for 68th at 9-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Cole's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-1.226
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.245
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.280
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.049
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.650
|0.040
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.226 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.245 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Cole has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
