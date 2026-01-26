PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole finished tied for 68th at 9-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Cole's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6870-71-79-77+9
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023MC72-74+2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-1.226-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.2450.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.2800.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0490.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.6500.040

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.226 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.245 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW