4H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris finished tied for 13th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Zalatoris's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1373-68-68-71-8
    2023MC68-77+1
    2022269-68-65-71-15
    2021T768-71-70-71-8

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 15-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1865-70-70-64-1944.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.8320.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green281.0120.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.4680.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting231.073-0.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total33.385-0.543

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.832 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 1.012 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
    • Zalatoris has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

