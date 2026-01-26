Will Zalatoris betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris finished tied for 13th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Zalatoris's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|2022
|2
|69-68-65-71
|-15
|2021
|T7
|68-71-70-71
|-8
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 15-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|65-70-70-64
|-19
|44.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged -0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.832
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|1.012
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.468
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|1.073
|-0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|3.385
|-0.543
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.832 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 1.012 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
- Zalatoris has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
