PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025 and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD76-
    2024MC73-71E
    2022T5668-73-74-69-4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 76 in the first round.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.345-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141.361-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.5860.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151.170-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112.291-0.108

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (61st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lipsky sports a 1.361 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a 1.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW