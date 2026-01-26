David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Lipsky withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025 and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event.
Lipsky's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|76
|-
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|T56
|68-73-74-69
|-4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 76 in the first round.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.345
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|1.361
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.586
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|1.170
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|2.291
|-0.108
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (61st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lipsky sports a 1.361 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a 1.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 36.11% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
