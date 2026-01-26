PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 with a score of 13-under. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to capture another victory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Homa's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD77+5
    2024T1370-70-71-69-8
    2023168-70-71-66-13
    2022MC68-74-2
    2021T1871-68-72-72-5

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 5-over in the first round.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT45----6.689
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.625-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121.4510.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.1660.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting211.1210.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total63.0310.928

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 1.451 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
    • Homa currently has 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th), and he ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke List betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW