Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023 with a score of 13-under. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to capture another victory at this tournament.
Homa's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|77
|+5
|2024
|T13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|2023
|1
|68-70-71-66
|-13
|2022
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|2021
|T18
|71-68-72-72
|-5
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 5-over in the first round.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T45
|--
|--
|6.689
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.625
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|1.451
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.166
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|1.121
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|3.031
|0.928
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 1.451 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
- Homa currently has 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th), and he ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 8.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
