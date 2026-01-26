Rafael Campos betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open with a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Campos' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2024
|T20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Campos' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 7-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.295
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.228
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.624
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.406
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.150
|-0.261
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos has a -0.228 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
- Campos currently has 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.