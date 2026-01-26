Mark Hubbard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 68th at nine-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|2024
|T20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of nine-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at seven-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.5
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.901
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.343
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.047
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.692
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.983
|-0.416
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.901 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.343 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
- Hubbard ranks 134th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.87% this season and has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.