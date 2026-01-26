Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.