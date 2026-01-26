Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.500
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.559
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.171
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.387
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|1.617
|0.083
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.500 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.559 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivers a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.