Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Tony Finau of the United States reacts after an eagle on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Finau's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|2024
|T6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|2023
|T9
|73-71-64-73
|-7
|2022
|MC
|67-77
|E
|2021
|T2
|69-67-74-69
|-9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 9-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -1.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.256
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-1.043
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.341
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-1.304
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-2.261
|-1.566
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -1.043 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
