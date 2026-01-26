PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Tony Finau of the United States reacts after an eagle on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Finau looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Finau's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-77+5
    2024T669-66-74-69-10
    2023T973-71-64-73-7
    2022MC67-77E
    2021T269-67-74-69-9

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 9-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-71-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -1.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.256-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-1.043-1.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.3410.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-1.304-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-2.261-1.566

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -1.043 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

