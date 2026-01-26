Tony Finau betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.

Finau has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.