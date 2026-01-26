Tom Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Tom Kim of South Korea prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years and will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse in San Diego, California.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.4
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.0
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.356
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.412
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.138
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.260
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.178
|-0.224
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a -0.412 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Kim has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
