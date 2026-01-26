PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years and will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.5
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.4
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.0
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.356-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.412-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.1380.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.2600.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.178-0.224

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a -0.412 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

