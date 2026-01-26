Tom Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

Kim has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.