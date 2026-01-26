Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for 56th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hoge's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|2021
|MC
|70-78
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of one-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.092
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.328
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.160
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.499
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.576
|0.108
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Hoge has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.