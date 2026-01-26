Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.