Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.768
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Olesen sported a 0.389 mark.
- Around the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Olesen posted a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
