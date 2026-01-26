PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.768

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Olesen sported a 0.389 mark.
    • Around the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Olesen posted a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

