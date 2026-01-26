Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to make his mark at this $9.6 million tournament.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.721 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.990
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.721 in his past five starts demonstrates strong iron play.
- Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surfaces, he has struggled with a -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
