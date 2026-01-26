PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to make his mark at this $9.6 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1269-74-69-74+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-72-72-68-3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open264-65-73-63-23--

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.721 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.990

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.721 in his past five starts demonstrates strong iron play.
    • Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the putting surfaces, he has struggled with a -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

