Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in San Diego.
Snedeker's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|2024
|T78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|T32
|69-70-77-69
|-3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-
|-
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.721
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.029
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|1.325
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.883
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.308
|0.572
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.029 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivers a -0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
