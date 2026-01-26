PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in San Diego.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3272-72-68-77+1
    2024T7870-70-78-76+6
    2022MC70-74E
    2021T3269-70-77-69-3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC----

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.721-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.0290.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green31.3250.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.8830.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.3080.572

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.029 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivers a -0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

