Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.