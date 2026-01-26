PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for seventh at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T769-75-70-71-3
    2024T973-66-69-71-9
    2023T6069-75-72-77+5
    2022T1667-71-68-71-11

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.3570.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.367-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.5330.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3970.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total251.6540.616

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.367 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
    • Pendrith ranks 25th with a 1.654 Strokes Gained: Total average, and he has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Adam Scott betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW