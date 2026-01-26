Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Taylor Pendrith of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for seventh at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Pendrith's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|2024
|T9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|2023
|T60
|69-75-72-77
|+5
|2022
|T16
|67-71-68-71
|-11
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 3-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.357
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.367
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.533
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.397
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|1.654
|0.616
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.367 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
- Pendrith ranks 25th with a 1.654 Strokes Gained: Total average, and he has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (20th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.