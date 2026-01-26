PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore finished tied for 56th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Moore's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5674-71-69-80+6
    2024T7070-71-73-75+1
    2023T1172-68-72-71-5
    2022MC75-67-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-over.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at five-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5670-68-66-70-145.2
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.0

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 14th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee21.448-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-1.628-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.780-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.5690.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.031-0.512

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.448 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -1.628 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Moore delivered a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Moore has earned 5 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

