Taylor Moore betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore finished tied for 56th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Moore's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|2024
|T70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|2023
|T11
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|2022
|MC
|75-67
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-over.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at five-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.2
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.0
Moore's recent performances
- Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 14th at the 3M Open, where he finished at 16-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|1.448
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.628
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.780
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.569
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.031
|-0.512
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.448 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -1.628 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Moore delivered a 0.780 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Moore has earned 5 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
