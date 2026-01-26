Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Takumi Kanaya of Japan lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Kanaya's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.198
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.229
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.171
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.477
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.617
|0.380
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.229 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 8.73%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
