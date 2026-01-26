PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-76+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.198-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.229-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1710.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.4770.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.6170.380

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.229 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 8.73%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

