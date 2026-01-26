PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico watches his shot prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico watches his shot prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Gonzalez at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Gonzalez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Gonzalez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5072-67-68-69-47.500
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7266-69-75-72-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Gonzalez's recent performances

    • Gonzalez had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
    • Gonzalez has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.269-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.737-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.3950.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.4270.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.183-0.107

    Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez sports a -0.737 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gonzalez has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Gonzalez has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW