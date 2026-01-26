Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico watches his shot prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Gonzalez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|72-67-68-69
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
- Gonzalez has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.269
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.737
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.395
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.427
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.183
|-0.107
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez sports a -0.737 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gonzalez has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Gonzalez has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
