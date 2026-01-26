Danny Walker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Danny Walker finished tied for 42nd at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Walker's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.435
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.589
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.178
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.651
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-1.497
|-1.422
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.589 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.40, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 30.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
