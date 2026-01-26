PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker finished tied for 42nd at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4265-74-78-74+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of three-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.939 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.435-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.589-0.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.178-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.6510.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-1.497-1.422

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.589 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.40, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 30.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW