4H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his tee shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his tee shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk finished tied for 63rd at seven-over in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Fisk's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6369-76-75-75+7

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.955-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.714-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-1.0280.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.278-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.990-0.401

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.955 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.714 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

