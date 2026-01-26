Steven Fisk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his tee shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk finished tied for 63rd at seven-over in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Fisk's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of seven-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.955
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.714
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-1.028
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.278
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.990
|-0.401
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.955 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.714 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
