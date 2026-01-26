PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 2, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda finished tied for 46th at five-under in 2022, his best result at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-74+2
    2022T4674-67-72-70-5
    2021MC73-71E

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
    • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at five-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1467-68-67-71-1154.000
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5266-68-68-67-156.560
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-64-70-66-1644.000

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.307-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.761-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.3120.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.234-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.990-0.617

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.307 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a -0.761 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Lebioda ranked 35th in Bogey Avoidance with an 8.89% rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

