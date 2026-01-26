Hank Lebioda betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Hank Lebioda hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 2, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda finished tied for 46th at five-under in 2022, his best result at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Lebioda's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2022
|T46
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at five-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105.000
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|54.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T52
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|6.560
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-64-70-66
|-16
|44.000
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.307
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.761
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.312
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.234
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.990
|-0.617
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.307 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a -0.761 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Lebioda ranked 35th in Bogey Avoidance with an 8.89% rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
