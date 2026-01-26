PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to bounce back from his 2025 performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-76+3
    2024T368-64-73-72-11
    2023T5369-72-76-75+4
    2022MC65-77-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.797 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.126-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-2.0680.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0610.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting71.6950.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.3080.456

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -2.068 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 1.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

