6H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 06, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns as the defending champion at the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1. English won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 8-under.

    Latest odds for English at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    English's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025168-73-66-73-8
    2024T6468-72-75-73E
    2023MC76-75+7
    2021MC79-71+6

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee81.0820.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-1.782-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green51.1810.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.4040.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.8850.618

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.082 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -1.782 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • English has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

