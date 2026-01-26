Harris English betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 06, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Harris English returns as the defending champion at the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1. English won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 8-under.
English's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|2024
|T64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|2023
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|79-71
|+6
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|1.082
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.782
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|1.181
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.404
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.885
|0.618
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.082 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -1.782 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- English has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
