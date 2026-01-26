Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Novak has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.