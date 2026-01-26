PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished third at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Novak's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025370-72-66-74-6
    2024MC71-71-2
    2023T6966-73-80-77+8
    2022T7071-70-77-71+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -1.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.838-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-2.017-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.952-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.697-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-2.600-1.411

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.838 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -2.017 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Novak's Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.26% ranked 41st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW