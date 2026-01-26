Andrew Novak betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Andrew Novak of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished third at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Novak's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|T69
|66-73-80-77
|+8
|2022
|T70
|71-70-77-71
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -1.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.838
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-2.017
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.952
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.697
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-2.600
|-1.411
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.838 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -2.017 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Novak's Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.26% ranked 41st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
