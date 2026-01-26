PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Seungtaek Lee betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seungtaek Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Seungtaek Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Seungtaek Lee has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Lee's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2475-74-71-66-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT768-63-62-69-2288.200
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT669-70-69-65-11105.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC66-73-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1066-70-65-66-1770.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT4868-67-70-66-98.250
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3066-69-65-67-1721.455

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top ten three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.965 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -1.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-1.239-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-1.326-1.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.299-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.3380.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.928-1.592

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.239 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.326 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

