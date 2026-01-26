PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim has had mixed results at Torrey Pines Golf Course in recent years, including a missed cut in 2025 and a tied for 11th finish in 2022. He'll return to San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, looking to improve upon his recent performance at this venue.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-76+3
    2023T2569-73-72-73-1
    2022T1171-64-70-71-12
    2021MC68-76E

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.836 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.9790.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91.6770.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.1380.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.942-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total281.5761.452

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.979 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.677 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 79.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 31.25% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

