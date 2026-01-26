Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim has had mixed results at Torrey Pines Golf Course in recent years, including a missed cut in 2025 and a tied for 11th finish in 2022. He'll return to San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, looking to improve upon his recent performance at this venue.
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2023
|T25
|69-73-72-73
|-1
|2022
|T11
|71-64-70-71
|-12
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.836 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.979
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|1.677
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.138
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.942
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|1.576
|1.452
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.979 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.677 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 79.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 31.25% of the time.
- Kim has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
