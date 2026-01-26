Seamus Power betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Seamus Power missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Power's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|78-75
|+9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.424
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.810
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.216
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.486
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.656
|0.428
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.810 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Power has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
