PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Power at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Power's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70E
    2021MC78-75+9

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-68-68-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-71-72-64-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-68-65-67-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.4240.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.8100.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.216-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.4860.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.6560.428

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.810 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
    • Power has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Max Homa betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW