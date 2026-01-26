Sam Stevens betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Sam Stevens finished second with a score of 7-under at last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Stevens's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|2024
|T43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2023
|T13
|66-72-73-73
|-4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.368
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.895
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.123
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.054
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|1.440
|0.341
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.895 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
