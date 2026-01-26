PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished second with a score of 7-under at last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Stevens's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025269-73-71-68-7
    2024T4371-68-72-74-3
    2023T1366-72-73-73-4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.3680.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.8950.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.123-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.054-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total321.4400.341

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.895 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 116 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

