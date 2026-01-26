Sahith Theegala betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for fourth at nine-under the last time he played at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 52nd finish in 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Theegala's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|2024
|T64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|2023
|T4
|66-72-71-70
|-9
|2022
|T25
|67-68-73-71
|-9
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of five-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at nine-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.435
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.163
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.697
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|1.057
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|1.156
|0.739
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.163 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Theegala delivers a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Theegala has posted a 1.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Theegala currently has 96 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th) and ranks 68th with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.