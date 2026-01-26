Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles in San Diego.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|2024
|T33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 5-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.559
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.082
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.500
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-1.007
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.030
|-0.340
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a -0.082 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
