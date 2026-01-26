PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last year after shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles in San Diego.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-78+10
    2024T3365-75-73-70-5

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 5-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.5590.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.082-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.5000.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-1.007-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.030-0.340

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a -0.082 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

