6H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 15th at 1-under in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Gerard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1569-74-74-70-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship17-15-12-13--300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Gerard has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.5290.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.6910.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.6970.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.738-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82.6560.389

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.691 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Gerard excelled around the greens with a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 32.64% of the time.
    • Gerard ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total (2.656) and third in FedExCup Regular Season points (484) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

