Ryan Gerard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 15th at 1-under in last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Gerard's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|1
|7-15-12-13
|--
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- Gerard has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished first.
- Gerard has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.529
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.691
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.697
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.738
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|2.656
|0.389
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.691 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Gerard excelled around the greens with a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 32.64% of the time.
- Gerard ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total (2.656) and third in FedExCup Regular Season points (484) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
