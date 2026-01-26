Ryan Gerard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.691 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

Gerard excelled around the greens with a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 32.64% of the time.