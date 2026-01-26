John Parry betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.244
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.377
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.024
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.851
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.742
|-0.044
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a -0.377 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Parry has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
