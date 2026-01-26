Aaron Wise betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.

Wise has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wise has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.