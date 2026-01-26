Aaron Wise betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Wise's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|3-(-2)
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.521
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wise had a -0.267 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Wise delivered a positive 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing his strongest area of play. However, his putting struggled with a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
