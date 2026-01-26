PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Wise's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC67-75-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-(-2)----
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.521

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wise had a -0.267 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Wise delivered a positive 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing his strongest area of play. However, his putting struggled with a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

