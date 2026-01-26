Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Højgaard has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|1.314
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.265
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.451
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|1.163
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|2.291
|0.689
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.314 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season, with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.