PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Højgaard has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee31.314-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.265-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.4510.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171.1630.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112.2910.689

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.314 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season, with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    David Lipsky betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Neal Shipley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW