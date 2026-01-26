Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.314 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.