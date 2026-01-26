Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the second teeduring the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 tournament.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.700
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T18
|75-66-72-65
|-6
|49.733
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T47
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|9.917
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|67-67-69-66
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|54.000
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T37
|66-71-62-70
|-11
|16.500
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 11-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -1.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-2.912
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-2.582
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.852
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.188
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-4.830
|-1.197
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.912 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sports a -2.582 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 48.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Nyholm has delivered a strong 0.852 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Nyholm has posted a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.