Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including a 6-over finish in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to turn around his fortunes in San Diego.
Coody's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T57
|4-10-10--6
|3.360
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.302
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.039
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.579
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.067
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.909
|0.720
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Coody delivered a 0.579 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Coody has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th. He ranked 36th with a 9.03% Bogey Avoidance rate and 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
