3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including a 6-over finish in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to turn around his fortunes in San Diego.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Coody's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-80+6
    2024MC72-71-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT574-10-10--63.360

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.3020.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.0390.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.5790.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.067-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.9090.720

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.039 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Coody delivered a 0.579 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Coody has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th. He ranked 36th with a 9.03% Bogey Avoidance rate and 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

