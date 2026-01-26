Pierceson Coody betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Coody has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.