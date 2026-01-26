Peter Malnati betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati missed the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2025 after posting rounds of 69-77. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Malnati's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|T20
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|2022
|T25
|67-66-73-73
|-9
|2021
|T10
|66-71-73-71
|-7
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 69-77 for a score of 2-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -1.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-1.038
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.876
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.426
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|1.078
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-2.261
|-0.914
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.038 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has recorded a -1.876 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 1.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
