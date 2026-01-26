Patton Kizzire betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Kizzire returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California, where the Farmers Insurance Open runs from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse and defending champion Harris English, who won at 8-under last year.
Kizzire's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.454
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.129
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.286
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|1.152
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|1.113
|0.676
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivers a 1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 26.71, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) this season and ranks 110th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.49%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
