PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Kizzire returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California, where the Farmers Insurance Open runs from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. The tournament features a $9.6 million purse and defending champion Harris English, who won at 8-under last year.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-75+1
    2022MC70-72-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-67-72-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-74+4--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.454-0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1290.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.2860.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181.1520.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total381.1130.676

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire delivers a 1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 26.71, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) this season and ranks 110th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.49%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW