Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sports a 1.019 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with an 81.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.