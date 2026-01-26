Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 56th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Rodgers' recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|2024
|T9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|2022
|T62
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at nine-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.308
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|1.019
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.118
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.544
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.989
|0.920
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (65th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rodgers sports a 1.019 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with an 81.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Rodgers currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 199 points, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
